Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Therapy Works' Employees

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from respondents in a case seeking cancellation of bail of therapy works' employees in Noor Mukadam murder case

The court also sought the case record from additional district and session court.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Shaukat Mukadam, the father of the slain Noor Mukadam.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi said the accused had hid facts from the lower court. He said the plaintiff had also named therapy works' Chief Executive Officer Tahir Zahoor and other employees as accused in his supplementary statement.

A court had already dismissed the bail of Zahir Jaffar's parents, he said adding that the above decision was announced by another court.

After listening arguments, the court sought comments from respondent along with the case record and adjourned hearing of the case.

