Islamabad High Court Turns Down ECP,s Directions On Foreign Funding

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Islamabad High Court turns down ECP,s directions on foreign funding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday turned down Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s directions to conclude Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s foreign funding case within one month.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar announced the judgment on the petition moved by PTI challenging the decision of single-member bench of ECP.

The court accepted the petition partially. However, the petitioner's request to conduct scrutiny of all political parties together was disposed of.

The decision said that it was expected that the ECP would also conclude the scrutiny of other political parties as soon as possible and process would be accomplished in a transparent manners.

The court said that the ECP had not so far passed any order and the institution had assured the bench to complete the scrutiny work regarding the political parties without any discrimination.

It may be mentioned here that the division bench had reserved its judgment two days back on the appeal of PTI after listening arguments from all respondents.

