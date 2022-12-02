UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Host Farewell For Outgoing SP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Islamabad police host farewell for outgoing SP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad police hosted farewell for the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Fida Hussain Satti who retired from his services after serving the force for more than 39 years.

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Awais, AIGs, SSPs and other officers.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the services of SP Fida Hussain Satti and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment adding that his services to make Islamabad Capital police as an ideal force will be remembered forever.

SP Fida Hussain Satti joined Islamabad Police in 1983 as a Probation ASI and served on various posts for more than 39 years including Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

After getting elevation to the post of SP in 2020, he was assigned responsibilities as Zonal SP and recently he was working as SP Supreme Court of Pakistan where he served till retirement. He earlier served as SDPO, SHO and also at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA). He served in the UN Mission (Bosnia) after being nominated by Islamabad Police.

The IGP Islamabad gave a commendation certificate and souvenir to the outgoing officer. Islamabad police chief said that the services of Fida Hussain Satti would be remembered forever as he played a vital role in improving the image of the force.

