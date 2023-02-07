UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Launch Software To Enter Data Of Guests At Hotels

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Islamabad police launch software to enter data of guests at hotels

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have launched the software `hotel eye' to enter the data of individuals staying in hotels, guest houses and shelter homes situated in Islamabad.

A police source said that Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and ensuring effective security in the Federal capital.

He said that 'hotel eye' software has been provided to all police stations for the identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses and shelter homes situated in Islamabad.

He said that Islamabad police have entered the data of more than 3,00,000 persons through `hotel eye' software so far after the complete scrutiny.

This data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous and other crimes, he added.

Moreover, the source said that data on suspicious individuals have been also entered and forwarded to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings.

He said that Islamabad Police is using modern technology and all available resources to maintain law and order in the city.

He said that all possible steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Law And Order Hotel Criminals All

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

2 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.