Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) educates 65,000 students on road safety in Capital : SSP Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :To spread road safety awareness among children, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Road Safety Education Wing has organized multiple awareness campaigns through delivering lectures on 'Road Safety' to a number of schools in the Federal capital to make road users aware of various traffic rules, where around 65,000 students and Youngsters were trained.

The ITP's Road Safety Education Wing is delivering many one or two early hours lectures on 'Road Safety' in number of educational institutions in capital city to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He further explained 'Road safety education' is an educational program in capital about road safety that is given to both children and young people in schools and educational institutions.

He further said that students and Youngsters are the 'Traffic Ambassadors' who can compel their parents and elders to follow traffic rules for their own safety.

The children were told that using mobile phones while driving could lead to serious deadly accidents as well as drivers should refrain from over speeding for their own and public safety, he added.

"Children are the future of Pakistan and they should develop a sense of responsibility for the growth of society", he added.

He said students were being educated about the basic traffic rules through lectures and videos and helping students for road crossing while reaching to schools in Morning.

He said after every 15 days ITP is conducting multiple awarness road safety drives for motorists about wearing of hamlet and other road safety issues.

The traffic police officers would continue visit schools and would deliver lectures on traffic rules and regulations, he assured.

Talking about Vehicle fitness check on roads , he said till now around 15,000 pressure horns were removed from various vehicles by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers in capital as continuous blowing of horns is a major health hazard, especially to commuters on roads.

This can damage ears permanently, besides harming the heart, he added.

He said ITP also launching a campaign as the noise pollution affects the nerves and injurious to human health, therefore, strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns.

He said Islamabad Traffic police working to make Islamabad a city free from road accidents and noise pollution on roads.

He advised all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules, particularly the use of proper ETO-issued number plates, seat belts and helmet for bikers.

Farrukh Rasheed also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws.

Special squads of the ITP has been constituted to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice is to end noise pollution in the city.

He said the ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid from using pressure horns.

He said ITP also offering internship opportunity for students in Islamabad.