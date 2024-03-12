- Home
Islamabad's Milestone: First Protectorate Office Opens, Strengthening Pakistan's Commitment To Safe Migration
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) In a momentous occasion that signifies Pakistan's commitment to promoting safe and legal migration, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has launched the first-ever Protectorate of Emigrants Office in the capital city of Islamabad.
An official source told APP, this groundbreaking initiative not only underscores the government's dedication to ensuring the welfare of its citizens seeking employment abroad but also positions Islamabad as a focal point for international collaboration on labor and migration issues.
The inauguration of the Islamabad Protectorate Office, closely following the recent opening of two protectorate offices in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in Bagh and Rawalakot, further amplifies the government's efforts in streamlining migration services across the country.
These steps are reflective of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development's ongoing mission to facilitate the journey of Pakistani workers abroad, ensuring their rights and well-being are prioritized at every stage.
He highlighted the strategic importance of establishing the Protectorate in Islamabad, a city that hosts numerous international organizations, including labor and migration entities as well as foreign embassies.
"The inauguration of the Islamabad Protectorate Office is not just a milestone for our capital but a testament to Pakistan's resolve in championing the causes of safe and legal migration globally", he added.
This office will serve as the model protectorate, showcasing our commitment to excellence and our readiness to collaborate with international partners in upholding global migration standards."
The Islamabad Protectorate Office is set to become a model for migration services, offering comprehensive support to individuals seeking overseas employment opportunities. It aims to serve as a beacon of hope and assurance for the Pakistani workforce, facilitating their access to legitimate employment avenues and safeguarding their rights across borders.
This initiative is part of a larger government strategy to boost employment opportunities for Pakistanis both at home and abroad, contributing significantly to the nation's economy through remittances.
The SAPM's unwavering dedication to enhancing the migration experience for Pakistani workers is evident in the establishment of these offices, which promise to make a significant impact on the lives of many.
