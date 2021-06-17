UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Invites Swedish Tech Companies To Invest In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday invited the Swedish tech companies to invest in Pakistan as the environment for investment in the country is conducive.

The minister extended the invitation during a meeting with Swedish delegation led by Ambassador of Sweden in Pakistan Henrik Persson, said a news release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests and related to IT and telecommunication, connectivity and digitalization were discussed.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Dr. Sohail Rajput, Chairman PTA Maj Gen (r) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Executive Director Frequency Allocation board (FAB) Brig (r) Muhammad Tahir Ahmed Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present on the occasion.

The two sides also agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

Talking to Ambassador of Sweden, the minister said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Sweden as the collaboration between the two countries in the field of IT and Telecommunication was vital.

He said that IT and telecom sector of Pakistan was rapidly growing and the country's IT exports are also increasing.

The minister said that while considering Sweden is one of the leading technology developers in Big Data and Analytical solutions, IoT solution and Artificial Intelligence, Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Sweden's experiences in the field of technology.

He also aspired that the two countries devise mechanism for offering access to Pakistani freelancers on Swedish freelancing platforms on preferential basis.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan is committed to end digital divide between rural and urban areas of the country. Strong measures are being taken to provide telecom services through Universal Service Fund (USF) across the country, he added.

Swedish Ambassador lauded the Ministry of IT for its measures for the progress of IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan. He said that the Swedish technology companies wanted to invest in Pakistan.

