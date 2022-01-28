UrduPoint.com

ITP Celebrates Its 16th Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 04:05 PM

ITP celebrates its 16th anniversary

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday celebrated its 16th anniversary with a commitment to remain adamant to their objectives of equal application of law and elimination of VIP culture

A ceremony was held at ITP Headquarters in connection with the ITP's anniversary which started with `Quran Khawni' and special prayers for the success of the force. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal congratulated all ITP staff over their efforts in making the force role model for others. He also cut the cake along with staff and wished more successes for the force in future. The SP (Traffic) Arif Hussain Shah, all Zonal DSPs and senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP succeeded to introduce an exemplary traffic system in the Capital.

He said that ITP has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country. Help, Service and Equal application of law are the operational codes of the force and it believes in police-community participation and community based policing.

He said that operations of ITP are being upgraded on modern lines while steps are being taken to make the process of attaining driving license easier.

He said that ITP is a corruption free, people friendly and service oriented organization and provision of free help to the road users is its priority. The SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed all staff for decent policing and wished for more glories for the force in future.

