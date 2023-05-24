Jamaat-e-Islami Election Convention begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Nominated members of the National and Provincial Assembly from across the province are going to participate in Election Convention 2023 continued in Nishtar Hall here with Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq will address.

JI top leadership including Liaquat Baloch, Professor Ibrahim Khan and other leaders are present in the JI Election Conversion.

There will be 12.6 million voters in the upcoming national elections, local leaders said in their address during the convention.

The speakers said that in the upcoming elections, 48 percent of young voters will vote while efforts should be made to bring the youth closer in the upcoming elections.

It was also decided that in the next four months, communication would be sped up with the people.

JI former Provincial Minister said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the provinces got many powers and we did succeed in launching the road-map when we were in the first coalition government.

He said there was not a single case of corruption against JI members.

He said efforts would be taken to bring the province toward financial independence while literacy rate will be taken to 80 percent and more than 1 million female students will be given higher education.