Jammu Martyrs Day to be commemorated on November 6

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Jammu Martyrs Day will be observed November 6 (tommorrow) with solemn ceremonies across Jammu & Kashmir and among communities worldwide.

This day honors the Muslim residents of Jammu who lost their lives during tragic events 77 years ago in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.

During a week-long massacre orchestrated by the Dogra rulers and armed extremists approximately 700,000 Muslims were killed around this time in November.

On November 6, 1947, about 250,000 Muslims were specifically targeted by Dogra forces and their armed supporters as they attempted to flee to Sialkot, seeking safety from violence and persecution.

This year’s observance coincides with heightened unrest in Kashmir, where protests against Indian rule have intensified since the revocation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019.

The people of Jammu & Kashmir continue to assert their demand for freedom from Indian governance.

Events to mark Jammu Martyrs Day will include special prayers and gatherings in various towns of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), including the capital Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Kotli as well as in refugee communities across Pakistan.

A public holiday has been declared in AJK to allow participation in these ceremonies.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting will take place tomorrow morning, where attendees will pray for the souls of the martyrs including those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Jammu & Kashmir from Indian control.

Similar events will be held by various organizations to honor the memory of the martyrs.

The day will begin with special prayers in mosques, focusing on the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Quran recitations for the martyrs will also be organized by community groups.

