Jan Sher Khan Calls On Punjab CM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

The former World Champion of Squash Jan Sher Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Saturday

During the meeting, they agreed to hold a mega event of squash in Punjab.

The CM said that this tournament will be organized with Horse and Cattles Show, adding that training academies will be established at divisional level for the promotion of squash in Punjab. He mentioned that squash courts are being set up in Tehsil Sports Complex.

Usman Buzdar said that sports activities are also being promoted in remote areas of the province and the government is ensuring sports opportunities to the youth, besides providing financial assistance to the players who represent Pakistan at international level.

Former World Champion of Squash Jan Sher Khan lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister for promotion of sports in Punjab and said that Usman Buzdar is taking practical measures in this regard with a positive approach. He assured his complete cooperation in providing training to the squash players.

President Squash Association Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal said that professional training in squash has been arranged for 200 children in Lahore. He reiterated that new squash talent will be brought to the limelight after providing professional training to these children from across the country.

Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary CM, the former player of Squash Ahsan Ullah Khan, office bearers of Punjab Squash Association, DG Punjab Sports board were also present.

