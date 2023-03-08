'Jashn-e-Baharan 2023' to start from March 13

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has started arrangements to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan 2023' (Spring Festival) commencing from March 13-15 across the province here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Sindhu said, "March 14 will be observed as a cultural day as well in the district." The relevant departments were given tasks in connection with the day and they will ensure maximum participation of the locals, he added.

Moreover, The DC in the meeting told that the local artists, folk performers, and artisans would entertain the audiences through their performances and demonstrations.

He said the schedule of the event promised to have something for everyone.

He said, "Its the perfect opportunity to explore the city's rich culture and traditions."It is pertinent to mention here that Basant (Kites flying festival) was its part but now the government has imposed a ban on it due to some fatal accidents during the past few years.