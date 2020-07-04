Jatoi police apprehends 19 POs in June

(@FahadShabbir)

Jatoi police had apprehended 33 criminals including 19 proclaimed offenders during various raids in last month of June

According to details, the police teams led by newly deputed SHO Jatoi police station Shahid Rizwan had conducted raids against anti-social elements.

Police had apprehended nine illegal weapon holders and also recovered six pistols and one gun while over four kilograms hashish recovered from five notorious drug peddlers.

Similarly, 19 proclaimed offenders including six dangerous POs who were wanted to police in heinous crimes also nabbed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for police team over better performance in June.

APP /kmr-sak