Javed Panji Elected President Kohat District Bar

Published March 26, 2022

Javed Ahmed Panji Advocate has been elected President Kohat District Bar defeating Maqsood Ahmad Advocate

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Javed Ahmed Panji Advocate has been elected President Kohat District Bar defeating Maqsood Ahmad Advocate.

He secured 115 votes while his opponent bagged 65 votes. Other officer bearers include Syed Bakhtiar Ahmed Advocate who was elected General Secretary, Qasim Shah Advocate elected as Vice President, Ruwit Kumar Advocate elected as Finance Secretary and Shafiq Shah Advocate was elected Joint Secretary.

More Stories From Pakistan

