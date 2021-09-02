UrduPoint.com

JI Pays Rich Tribute To Syed Ali Geelani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:50 PM

JI pays rich tribute to Syed Ali Geelani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has paid rich tribute to the life long struggle of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani.

He led the funeral prayer in absentia of the iconic leader of Kashmiri resistance at JI head quarters Mansoora on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, JI Ameer expressed concern over the silence of international community over the Kashmir issue. Occupied forces were even afraid of Ali Geelani's dead body, he said, adding the late leader's dead body was not allowed to be buried in Siri Nagar's graveyard. Indian forces put the city under curfew due to the fear that millions of Kashmiris would turn out to offer the funeral prayer of their beloved leader, he said.

Every Pakistani deeply mourned the passing away of Ali Geelani, he said.

Lauding his unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, he hoped the beacon of freedom lit by Geelani would continue spreading light and the sun of freedom would soon rise on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Geelani, he said, inspired three generations of Kashmiris and taught them not to surrender before tyranny.

Ali Geelani made life-long struggle to make Kashmir part of Pakistan, said Sirajul Haq.

JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch and JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim also addressed the gathering and paid tribute to the services of late Kashmiri leader.

Religious leaders, politicians, teachers, journalists and people from other walks of life attended the prayer.

Geelani's funeral prayer in absentia was also held in different cities of Pakistan under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami.

More Stories From Pakistan

