JI Pays Rich Tributes To Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The central leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (Women Wing) paid rich tributes to Pakistan Air Force for defeating the enemy in its own territory.

According to an official release issued by JI here, the senior leadership of JI Women Wing including Central General Secretary Ms. Dr. Humera Tariq, President, JI Women Wing Punjab, Ms. Shazia Siyyal and Nazima JI Women Wing Bahawalpur, Ms.

Uzma Naeem paid rich tributes to Pakistan Air Force for destroying military installations of India in the war.

They said that brave pilots of Pakistan Air Force destroyed Indian fighter jets, military airbases and military installations, adding that even India was forced to come to ceasefire. They said that Pakistan always loved peace which did not start war but responded to Indian attacks on mosques and seminaries in Pakistan. They condemned the Indian armed forces for targeting children and women.

