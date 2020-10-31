JI wants real change for improving masses life: Siraj Ul Haq

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Siraj Ul Haq, on Saturday said real change could only be brought by changing individuals, their way of thinking, mindset and the whole system of society

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Siraj Ul Haq, on Saturday said real change could only be brought by changing individuals, their way of thinking, mindset and the whole system of society.

He said JI is striving to bring real change in the country to benefit people at their doorstep through upgrading their life style.

Addressing an oath taking ceremony of Ameer's of Dera Ghazi Khan division at Muzaffargarh, he said any member of JI never wished for personal benefits.

He stated that his party would also utilize huge natural resources of the country to explore employment opportunities for people.

Siraj also criticized politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, especially Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). He stated that both political parties took huge loans during their respective regimes and put country into crises. He claimed that Jamat-e-Islami could alone fight against mafias.

Similarly, JI is also capable of recovering looted money from corrupt people, he added.

The JI Ameer stated that they were striving hard to reform country into an Islamic welfare state.