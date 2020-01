Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre receives five cases of dog bite from North Karachi

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) here on Wednesday received five cases of dog bite from one single locality of North Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) here on Wednesday received five cases of dog bite from one single locality of North Karachi

The victims of stray dog bites included Kajal (40), Shaheryar (27), Maina (16), Mumtaz (10) and a five year old Sangeeta.

According to JPMC spokesperson all these individuals were promptly administered with anti-rabies vaccines and discharged after other necessary and relevant medical support.