Jinnah Square Underpass Nears Completion, 85% Work Finished

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Jinnah Square Underpass nears completion, 85% work finished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced that the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass project is 85% complete, with construction entering its final stages.

The update came during a surprise inspection by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who directed officials to ensure round-the-clock work to meet deadlines.

During the visit, project officials briefed Randhawa—who also serves as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence—on progress, confirming that structural finishing, drainage, and roadwork are advancing rapidly.

Beautification efforts, including horticulture and LED lighting installations, have also begun.

"The underpass will facilitate citizens' travel, ease traffic congestion, and save fuel," said Randhawa, emphasizing adherence to quality standards.

He noted the project would enable signal-free travel from Islamabad Airport to Murree and Kashmir upon completion.

The initiative, prioritized under Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi’s directives, aims to enhance Islamabad’s road infrastructure.

Randhawa warned against delays, instructing teams to work 24/7 while incorporating eco-friendly landscaping and modern lighting.

Authorities confirmed the project remains on track to meet its deadline, marking a key milestone in the city’s transportation network.

