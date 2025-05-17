Sports Dept Organizes First Aid, Self Defence Training For Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A 2-day training workshop about giving first aid was conducted at the sports Hostel Hyderabad concluded on Saturday during which the participants were also trained in self defence.
The event was organized by Sindh Sports board in collaboration with Rescue 1122.
The District Sports Officer Mariyam Keerio expressed hope that the trainees would be able to help the people who required first aid in any emergency situation.
She said it was also necessary for youth to be trained in the art of self defence.
Keerio underlined that the purpose of the training was to make the participants responsible citizens of the society.
She apprised that 70 young men and women took part in the 2-day training.
