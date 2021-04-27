UrduPoint.com
JIT Head Probing Sugar Scam Removed Ahead Of Meeting OfTareen's Supporters With PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:58 AM

The lawmakers of the ruling party will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today and will present his case before him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the lawmakers supporting Jahangir Khan Tareen who was accused of money laundering and fraud.

The Prime Minister will meet 30 lawmakers today at the Prime minister Office.

The Sources said that the supporters of Jahangir Khan Tareen would present Tareen’s case before Imran Khan. They also said that a consultative meeting would also be held before the meeting with PM.

Federal Investigation Agency booked Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen over charges of fraud and money laudering in sugar case. Both Father and son denied their involvement in corruption and were on bail till May 3.

The supporters of Jahangir Khan Tareen had also been appearing with him to show their full support on every date of hearing in the court in sugar case.

The PTI lawmakers had said earlier that they would quit the assemblies if injustice meted out to Jahangir Khan Tareen.

According to the media reports, the government removed head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) ahead of meeting of lawmakers with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The reports said that Director Lahore Mohammad Rizwan, however, will remain a member of the JIT.

The sources said that 70 per cent of work was completed by the investigation team and cases had also been filed against major political leaders.

