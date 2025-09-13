- Home
- Pakistan
- World moving towards digital currency, no one will be able to stop it: Former FBR Chairman
World Moving Towards Digital Currency, No One Will Be Able To Stop It: Former FBR Chairman
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Former Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday said that cryptocurrency and digital economy were the major subjects of the future.
He said that the world was moving towards digital Currency and no one would be able to stop it.
While addressing a session on ‘Adopting Digital Economy and Cryptocurrency in Pakistan: Possibilities and Concerns’ organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), Shabbar Zaidi was of the view that Pakistan had an economy size of US $400 and the undocumented sector was 40 percent so actual size of economy would be approximately US $550.
He said Today we are discussing very technical topic. He said we are at the moment trying to document the economy.
The former FBR Chairman said that cryptocurrency was an alternative form of payment created using encryption algorithm.
He said that there was no concept of Islamic currency, in old times Dirham and Dinar were used as currency for trade or in exchange of something.
Zaidi said that the effective currency in the world at present was Dollar, which could lose its value in the days to come.
Pakistan and India were regulated economies and Pakistani currency was regulated by an institution but cryptocurrency was not issued by a nation state's institution.
He was of the view that there would be only cryptocurrency, which would not be of any single state nation by 2050.
He said that Bitcoin was not issued by an authority and it was not registered anywhere.
Zaidi said that the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) were not regulated economies for foreign exchange. Moreover, US bringing a Genius act to regulate cryptocurrency. He said, ‘Trump administration is very much interested in Genius act.’
Pakistan promulgated Virtual Assets Ordinance in July 2025 for cryptocurrency and digital currency.
He was of the view that around 0.9 million Pakistanis had Bitcoins.
Zaidi said that Pakistan would issue a coin under virtual assets ordinance, which would be a regulated coin, or an authentic coin, because it would be issued an authority or institution. He said that India had not accepted virtual currency so far.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two firing incidents in Havelian, suspect held for injuring brother and sister-in-law2 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews relief measures at Theme Park2 minutes ago
-
World moving towards digital currency, no one will be able to stop it: Former FBR Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Man absconding in police assault case escapes after arrest2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest inter-provincial smuggler12 minutes ago
-
Woman died, two injured in wall collapse12 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in KP12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi offers condolences with PPP Mardan President12 minutes ago
-
Two apprehended for decanting gas in Rata Amral12 minutes ago
-
Flood disasters: 100 people dead, millions homeless22 minutes ago
-
2,582 criminals arrested22 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ashrafi, Bishop Azad Marshall agree to jointly promote interfaith harmony22 minutes ago