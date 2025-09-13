Building collapse leaves one dead, five injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A building roof collapse on Main Saddar Road in Peshawar on Saturday has left one person dead and five others injured.

According to Rescue 1122, a rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Rescuers pulled all six victims from the rubble and rushed them to Lady Reading Hospital. Doctors there confirmed one fatality. One of the injured victims is in critical condition, while the other four are being treated.