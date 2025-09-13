Minister Reviews Relief Measures At Theme Park
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited the flood-affected Theme Park City to review the situation and oversee relief measures, here on Saturday.
He was accompanied by Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, DG WASA Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Marryam Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza. The delegation also inspected the
submerged areas through boats.
The commissioner and MD WASA briefed the minister that a water channel has been opened from the Theme Park to divert floodwater into River Ravi. A 20-foot-wide and 5-foot-deep cut is enabling the rapid discharge of water.
For the operation, WASA Lahore has deployed 17 dewatering sets, five pumping machines, five excavators, and five dumpers, while more than 50 workers are performing duties round-the-clock.
Minister Bilal Yasin said immediate arrangements were being made to drain floodwater and provide relief to the affected population.
He said that implementing effective and long-term drainage solutions for populated areas is among the top priorities of the Punjab government. “In this difficult time, citizens will not be left alone,” he affirmed.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two firing incidents in Havelian, suspect held for injuring brother and sister-in-law2 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews relief measures at Theme Park2 minutes ago
-
World moving towards digital currency, no one will be able to stop it: Former FBR Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Man absconding in police assault case escapes after arrest2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest inter-provincial smuggler12 minutes ago
-
Woman died, two injured in wall collapse12 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in KP12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi offers condolences with PPP Mardan President12 minutes ago
-
Two apprehended for decanting gas in Rata Amral12 minutes ago
-
Flood disasters: 100 people dead, millions homeless22 minutes ago
-
2,582 criminals arrested22 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ashrafi, Bishop Azad Marshall agree to jointly promote interfaith harmony22 minutes ago