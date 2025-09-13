Minister reviews relief measures at Theme Park

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited the flood-affected Theme Park City to review the situation and oversee relief measures, here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, DG WASA Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Marryam Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza. The delegation also inspected the

submerged areas through boats.

The commissioner and MD WASA briefed the minister that a water channel has been opened from the Theme Park to divert floodwater into River Ravi. A 20-foot-wide and 5-foot-deep cut is enabling the rapid discharge of water.

For the operation, WASA Lahore has deployed 17 dewatering sets, five pumping machines, five excavators, and five dumpers, while more than 50 workers are performing duties round-the-clock.

Minister Bilal Yasin said immediate arrangements were being made to drain floodwater and provide relief to the affected population.

He said that implementing effective and long-term drainage solutions for populated areas is among the top priorities of the Punjab government. “In this difficult time, citizens will not be left alone,” he affirmed.

