Two Firing Incidents In Havelian, Suspect Held For Injuring Brother And Sister-in-law

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Two firing incidents in Havelian, suspect held for injuring brother and sister-in-law

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) At least two people were injured on Saturday when a man opened fire on his real brother and sister-in-law in Havelian.

According to the police source, two separate firing incidents were reported in Havelian where two people were injured.

In the first case, a man identified as Shamraiz, son of Ali Jan, allegedly opened fire on his brother and sister-in-law over a minor dispute in Mohalla Mehboobabad, injuring both. Police arrested the suspect soon after the incident and registered a case.

In another incident late Friday night, shots were fired at a youth in Havelian Main Bazaar on Haripur Road. The young man escaped unhurt, while locals managed to overpower the shooter and hand him over.

District Police Officer Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, said operations against criminal elements in the district would continue without letup

