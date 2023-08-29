Joint efforts vital to promote breastfeeding trend among mothers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Medical superintendent Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Sillanwali Dr.Abdul Rehman Unara on Tuesday said breastfeeding provided a wide array of health benefits for both infants and mothers religiously and scientifically.

While talking to APP in connection with World Breastfeeding Week 2023 here, he emphasized that it was a collective responsibility to promote breastfeeding, urging religious scholars to actively participate in encouraging this healthy practice and dispelling misconceptions related to it in society.

Dr.Abdul Rehman said breast milk was uniquely designed to cater to the nutritional needs of infants as it contains the ideal balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals necessary for the baby's growth and development. "Colostrum, the initial milk produced after childbirth, is rich in antibodies that offer immune system support," he added.

He said islam promoted the nourishment and protection of children, adding that the breast milk was packed with essential nutrients, antibodies and enzymes that strengthen a child's immune system, reduce the risk of infections, and aid in proper physical and cognitive development.

He said breastfeeding was not only beneficial for the child but also for the mother as it helps reduce the risk of postpartum haemorrhage and aids in uterine contraction, aiding the mother's recovery after childbirth. "Additionally, it contributes to weight loss and helps reduce the risk of certain diseases, such as breast and ovarian cancers," he emphasized.

The MS said Islam promoted responsible family planning, and breastfeeding could act as a form of natural contraception known as the Lactational Amenorrhea Method (LAM), as breastfeeding delays the return of menstrual cycles, providing a natural spacing of pregnancies.

He called for strict consequences for those who neglect their responsibility to breastfeed their children without valid reasons. "If a mother withholds breastfeeding from her child without genuine justification, she should face appropriate penalties," he asserted.

