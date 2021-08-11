Jordanian envoy calls on naval chief

Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Al-Madni Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Al-Madni Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The Jordanian ambassador also thanked Pakistan Navy (PN) for participation of PN Ship in centenary celebrations of Jordan, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and maritime security in the region were discussed.

Both the dignitaries, reiterated the commitment to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.