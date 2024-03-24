Open Menu

J.Salik To Share His Greetings Of Palm Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

J.Salik to share his greetings of Palm Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Convener World Minorities Alliance, Human Rights Activist, Nominee for Nobel Peace prize, and Former Federal Minister of Pakistan Mr J Salik share his good wishes on the day of Palm Sunday.

In his message here on this Sunday he said that Palm Sunday, also referred to as Passion Sunday, holds significant importance of peace in the Christian Calendar as it marks the commencement of Holy Week.

He further added that the most sacred period for Christian communities worldwide Observed on the Sunday before Easter Sunday, Palm Sunday’s date varies annually, contingent upon the date of Easter.

Palm Sunday, also referred to as Passion Sunday, holds significant importance in the Christian calendar as it marks the commencement of Holy Week,he added. He pray for the happiness of all Christian community on the festival of Palm Sunday.”

