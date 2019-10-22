UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Azadi March Attempt To Divert People's Attention From Kashmir Cause: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:58 PM

JUI-F Azadi March attempt to divert people's attention from Kashmir cause: Minister

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Muhammad Istiaq here on Tuesday said that Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl's Azadi Marach was an attempt to divert attention of people and intelligentsia from Kashmir cause

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Muhammad Istiaq here on Tuesday said that Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl's Azadi Marach was an attempt to divert attention of people and intelligentsia from Kashmir cause.

Taking to APP, he said Kashmir issue has been internationalized due to Government's strong diplomacy at world level that had unnerved India.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has boldly highlighted the atrocities and human rights abuses in India Occupied Kashmir (IoK) during his inclusive address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at UNGA has been highly appreciated at national and international forums.

The PTI leader said unprovoked firing by Indian forces on Line of Control targeting civilians' population has clearly testified that narrative of Modi Government on IoK has been rejected by international community.

Keeping in view of the regional geo-political and strategic situation, he said, political stability in Pakistan was imperative to confront with existing challenges in national, regional and international level.

He said PTI Government has working tirelessly to strengthen economy, control inflation and eradicate menace of corruption. The Minister said elimination of corruption was must for sustained economic progress and development in the country.

He said Pakistan's can not afford political instability, long marches and sit ins in the prevailing situation and expressed optimism that JUIF leadership would review its decisions on Azadi March and sit with Govt teams for resolution of their genuine demands.

