Junaid Jamshed’s 7th Death Anniversary Observed In Hevellian

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Students of various schools, both from Hevellian and surrounding villages here on Thursday paid rich tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed, ex-assistant commissioner Abbottabad Usama Waraich and other martyrs on their 7th anniversary at the village Kag where the PIA plane was crashed seven years ago.

A large number of the locals of the area gathered at the place where PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop crashed and 47 passengers including Junaid Jamshed lost their lives. Villagers paid rich tribute to the late religious scholar and former renowned singer on his seventh death anniversary.

A group of students from various schools also laid floral wreath and flowers at the accident place, gathered the remains of the crashed plane and stayed there for some time.

Junaid Jamshed died on 7th December in a plane crash when he was returning to Islamabad from Chitral seven years back on a PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane, operating flight PK-661, which was crashed near Hevellian with 47 passengers and crew members on board.

Since then, no official ceremony has been held at the venue by the district administration Abbottabad or by the schools. The PIA plane took off from Chitral around 3:50 pm and crashed at 1642 local time in the area of Hevellian about 125 km north of Islamabad.

