K-Electric pays compensation to electrocuted victims' families: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power was informed on Thursday that K-Electric has already paid compensation to the victims of bereaved families who had lost their live due to electrocution since January 2020.

The committee which met with Fida Muhammad in the Chair took various agenda items.

Briefing the committee, CEO K-Electric Monis Alvi said that the company was working hard to resolve the complaints of consumers and bring improvements.

Chairman Committee, Senator Fida Muhammad inquired about the details of the people who lost their lives due to electric current since January 2020 and the compensation given to the bereaved families.

The CEO told the Committee that details have already been submitted to NEPRA.

The Committee took strong notice of the fact that a house in Mansehra District, despite completing all requisite requirements was not being given an electricity connection. The Committee showed grave displeasure regarding the lax attitude of the officer concerned and directed PESCO that an inquiry must be conducted against him.

While discussing fire incidents that took place at 132 KV Grid Stations at Dargai and Kohat, the Committee asked PESCO authorities regarding reasons behind the fire incidents.

The Committee was informed that inquiries were being conducted to probe the matter.

The Committee directed PESCO to submit the inquiry report to the Committee in the next meeting.

During further consideration of the Point of Public Importance about Transparency in the recruitment process of Meter Readers and Linemen in PESCO, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, the Mover of the agenda item, briefed the Committee about the irregularities found in the recruitment process.

He further briefed the Committee that gross violations of PEPCO's and Establishment Division's rules and SOPs had occurred.

The committee was told the report of the Committee constituted by PEPCO to inquire the recruitment process in PESCO was still awaited.

The MD PEPCO assured that a complete report would be submitted to the Committee at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Ahmed Khan, Dilawar Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Siraj ul Haq and senior officers of Power Division, NEPRA and all other concerned departments.