Karachi Development Authority Announces Properties' Auction Schedule

Karachi Development Authority announces properties' auction schedule

Karachi Development Authority (KDA),to hold pubic auction of properties situated at prime locations of Surjani Town, and Korangi areas of the city, on February 17 and 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA),to hold pubic auction of properties situated at prime locations of Surjani Town, and Korangi areas of the city, on February 17 and 18.

The KDA has decided to hold public auction of the offices, shops and apartments located at important locations of Surjani Townand Korangi through open auction at the seminar hall, Civic Centre Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The auction process would start at 10 am, KDA spokesman said here on Friday.

