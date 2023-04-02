Karachi is nursery of cricket: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that Karachi was the nursery of cricket and many famous cricketers emerged from the city.

He stated this while addressing Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup and Football match, said a communiqué here.

The Governor said that the players of the city had also achieved remarkable positions in football.

He said that the promotion of cricket and games were the need of the hour.

He said that the young generation would also get chance to display their abilities.

He further said this tournament would play an important role in introducing new talent.