Karachi Police Swiftly Recovers Stolen Vehicle, Apprehends Notorious Car Thief
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) In a swift operation conducted late Monday night in the jurisdiction of police station Gizri, District South, Karachi, law enforcement authorities successfully recovered a stolen vehicle.
Late at night, SSP Rao Arif Aslam of the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) mobilized his team, collaborating with the South Zone Police and AVLC, to locate and retrieve the stolen vehicle within a few hours of its theft.
Karachi residents have commended the Karachi Police for their prompt response, as highlighted in video statements. The joint efforts of the South Zone Police and AVLC/CIA are aimed at apprehending the criminals behind the recent surge in car thefts in the city.
In a subsequent development, AVLC/CIA personnel successfully apprehended a notorious criminal identified as Faisal Subhani in the jurisdiction of PS Madina Colony. The arrest followed an exchange of fire initiated by Faisal when the police attempted to stop him during routine checking.
Faisal Subhani is allegedly involved in numerous car theft cases across Karachi. Legal proceedings are underway, with cases set to be registered against him. Further details will be disclosed pending the ongoing investigation.
