Open Menu

Karachi Police Swiftly Recovers Stolen Vehicle, Apprehends Notorious Car Thief

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Karachi Police swiftly recovers stolen vehicle, apprehends notorious car thief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) In a swift operation conducted late Monday night in the jurisdiction of police station Gizri, District South, Karachi, law enforcement authorities successfully recovered a stolen vehicle.

Late at night, SSP Rao Arif Aslam of the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) mobilized his team, collaborating with the South Zone Police and AVLC, to locate and retrieve the stolen vehicle within a few hours of its theft.

Karachi residents have commended the Karachi Police for their prompt response, as highlighted in video statements. The joint efforts of the South Zone Police and AVLC/CIA are aimed at apprehending the criminals behind the recent surge in car thefts in the city.

In a subsequent development, AVLC/CIA personnel successfully apprehended a notorious criminal identified as Faisal Subhani in the jurisdiction of PS Madina Colony. The arrest followed an exchange of fire initiated by Faisal when the police attempted to stop him during routine checking.

Faisal Subhani is allegedly involved in numerous car theft cases across Karachi. Legal proceedings are underway, with cases set to be registered against him. Further details will be disclosed pending the ongoing investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Police Exchange Police Station CIA Vehicle Car Criminals

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

43 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

48 minutes ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

1 hour ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

2 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

16 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan