Kashif Shoro vows to resolve vegetable markets' issues

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The nominated Mayor of Hyderabad of Pakistan Peoples' Party Kashif Shoro has assured Hyderabad Onion, Potato and Vegetable Commission Agents Group of the resolution of issues pertaining to the vegetable and fruit markets of Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the PPP nominated Mayor Hyderabad gave the assurance during a meeting with the delegation. The nominated Chairman Town Municipal Administration Nerun Kot Manthar Jatoi was also present during the meeting.

The delegation led by its President Muhammad Altaf Memon apprised the issues being faced by the Commission Agents in vegetable and fruit markets which included the traffic jam as well as health and sanitation.

The nominated Mayor Kashif Shoro has said that the provincial PPP government is fully aware of the issues being faced by the business community and making all-out efforts to boost the business activities in the province.

He assured that all genuine demands of the traders and commission agents of the fruit and vegetable market in Hyderabad will be resolved soon.

The Commission Agents Group delegation was comprised of Sadiq Khan, Javed Ahmed, Zaheer Jan, Waseem Ji and Sajid Gaddi.