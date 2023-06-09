UrduPoint.com

Kashif Shoro Vows To Resolve Vegetable Markets' Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Kashif Shoro vows to resolve vegetable markets' issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The nominated Mayor of Hyderabad of Pakistan Peoples' Party Kashif Shoro has assured Hyderabad Onion, Potato and Vegetable Commission Agents Group of the resolution of issues pertaining to the vegetable and fruit markets of Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the PPP nominated Mayor Hyderabad gave the assurance during a meeting with the delegation. The nominated Chairman Town Municipal Administration Nerun Kot Manthar Jatoi was also present during the meeting.

The delegation led by its President Muhammad Altaf Memon apprised the issues being faced by the Commission Agents in vegetable and fruit markets which included the traffic jam as well as health and sanitation.

The nominated Mayor Kashif Shoro has said that the provincial PPP government is fully aware of the issues being faced by the business community and making all-out efforts to boost the business activities in the province.

He assured that all genuine demands of the traders and commission agents of the fruit and vegetable market in Hyderabad will be resolved soon.

The Commission Agents Group delegation was comprised of Sadiq Khan, Javed Ahmed, Zaheer Jan, Waseem Ji and Sajid Gaddi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Business Sadiq Khan Traffic Hyderabad Jatoi Market All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

1 hour ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.