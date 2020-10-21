'Kashmir is the strongest case among UN resolutions': Javed Hashmi

Veteran politician and former federal minister Makhdoom Javed Hashmi here on Wednesday said that Kashmir was the strongest case among the United Nations (UN) resolutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Veteran politician and former Federal minister Makhdoom Javed Hashmi here on Wednesday said that Kashmir was the strongest case among the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) deserve end to their miseries after having gone through Indian forces' atrocities for over seven decades.

Talking to APP, Hashmi said that Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

The senior politician said he was optimist to see Kashmiri people reaching their destination. He said, it remained his heartfelt desire to join struggle alongside Kashmiris which could not be materialized but added he believed that he would see the issue of the people of IIOJ&K resolved in his life time.

He said that October 27 in 1947 was the day when Indian forces had occupied Kashmir illegally and later India revoked special status of Kashmir on August 5 last year.

He said that revocation of article 370 by India rescinded all relations between India and Kashmir and the only link that is left is the Indian army and its cruel tactics violating rights of people of IIOJK.

Hashmi paid glowing tribute to Kashmiri leaders Maqbool Butt and Burhan Wani adding that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would never go waste and they would soon win their right to self determination under UN resolutions.

He said, no other case was as strong as the case of the people of IIOJ&K at the UN and urged the international community and the UN to ensure the issue is resolved as per the aspirations of the people of IIOJ&K.

He said, Pakistani nation was united on the issue of Kashmir and added he believed he would soon witness Kashmiri people living life in liberty.