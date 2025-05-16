Rana urges opposition to play role for economic, country’s development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for revival of economy and country’s development. We have offered talks to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), on many occasions for national interest,he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is always ready to talk with Opposition for strengthening democracy, rule of law and economic prosperity, he said.

Commenting on Indian fake news over nuclear assets, he said Pakistan’s nuclear assets are completely safe and India has been using social medial

tools to spread fake news among people, he added. To a question about maintaining ceasefire by India, he said, It is the responsibility of international community to coerce India for maintaining ceasefire for peace in the region.