Kashmir Seige Day To Be Observed On Aug 5 With Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Kashmir Seige day to be observed on Aug 5 with corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Divisional administration allowed all social, political and religious outfits to observe "Youm-e-Istehsal" on Wednesday (August 05) to express solidarity with Kashmiri people with the implementation of corona SOPs.

A spokesman of divisional administration said on Tuesday that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan but Indian forces imposed their "Ghasbana Qabza" on it for the last seven decades. The military not only oppressing Kashmiri people but they are also changing the status of majority of Kashmiris in Kashmir valley through carnage of Muslims.

He said that head of all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot have been issued necessary directions so that they could ensure implementation on corona SOPs during rallies,seminars etc.

