Kashmir Solidarity Exhibition starts in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A three-day Kashmir Solidarity Exhibition has started at the art gallery of Bahawalpur Arts Council here.

President, board of Management, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Prof-Dr. Aslam Adeeb along with Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain inaugurated the Kashmir Solidarity Exhibition at the Arts Council premises.

It was a pictorial exhibition displaying pictures and photos of Kashmiris who were victimized by Indian forces. The pictures, photos, and portraits placed in the exhibition narrated the brutalities and atrocities of Indian armed forces which they committed against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A large number of people have been visiting the Bahawalpur Arts Council to view the exhibition.

On the occasion, officials of Bahawalpur Arts Council and local artists were also present.