‘Kashmir Solidarity Week’ Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Kashmir solidarity week was observed under the auspices of the Department of Political Science,
Humanities and Sociology, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF),
here on Friday.
Posters display, documentary, seminar, Kashmiri cultural day, awareness walk and chain of human
hands were part of the week.
Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zal-i-Huma Nazli said that Pakistani people
observed February 5 every year as an expression of solidarity with the
oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
“We are fully aware of immense difficulties of Kashmiris and stand with them," she added.
