‘Kashmir Solidarity Week’ observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Kashmir solidarity week was observed under the auspices of the Department of Political Science,

Humanities and Sociology, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF),

here on Friday.

Posters display, documentary, seminar, Kashmiri cultural day, awareness walk and chain of human

hands were part of the week.

Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zal-i-Huma Nazli said that Pakistani people

observed February 5 every year as an expression of solidarity with the

oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are fully aware of immense difficulties of Kashmiris and stand with them," she added.