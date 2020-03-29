Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails at risk: JKPFL

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League (JKPL) has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees in different jails of Kashmir and India in the current chaotic conditions caused by the Covid-19 across the world.

A JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Sunday said the authorities have not taken safety measures inside jails to prevent the outbreak of the deadly virus among the inmates, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman said Muhammad Ramzan Khan, the General Secretary of the party, facing detention under the draconian Public Safety Act was already an asthma patient.

He demanded that Ramzan and all other Kashmiri detainees be immediately released from jails and necessary arrangements be made to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus. He also condemned Indian police for humiliating the public and thrashing them during lockdown.