UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Detainees Languishing In Different Jails At Risk: JKPFL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails at risk: JKPFL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League (JKPL) has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees in different jails of Kashmir and India in the current chaotic conditions caused by the Covid-19 across the world.

A JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Sunday said the authorities have not taken safety measures inside jails to prevent the outbreak of the deadly virus among the inmates, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman said Muhammad Ramzan Khan, the General Secretary of the party, facing detention under the draconian Public Safety Act was already an asthma patient.

He demanded that Ramzan and all other Kashmiri detainees be immediately released from jails and necessary arrangements be made to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus. He also condemned Indian police for humiliating the public and thrashing them during lockdown.

Related Topics

India World Police Jammu Srinagar Sunday Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

2 hours ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.