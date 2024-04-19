Open Menu

Kashmiri Leader Calls On UN To Prioritize Resolution Of Decades-old Conflict

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Kashmiri leader calls on UN to prioritize resolution of decades-old conflict

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Kashmiri leader Raja Muzaffar, Acting Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) has urged the United Nations Secretary-General and Member States to address the long-standing Kashmir conflict without further delay.

In a statement issued to media here Friday, Raja Muzaffar, a US-based Kashmiri leader, highlighted the decades-long struggle of the Jammu Kashmir people for self-determination and independence as well as the human rights violations they have endured under occupation.

He emphasized that the Kashmir issue remained an unfinished agenda and called on the UN to recognize and support the right to freedom of the Kashmiri people by granting them their birth right of self-determination to decide their own destiny.

In his statement, Muzaffar appealed to the UN to facilitate a peaceful and inclusive political process to determine the future of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state and address the growing tensions in the region.

He firmly rejected any solution that perpetuates the status quo or continues the Indian forced and unlawful occupation of the Jammu Kashmir state.

Muzaffar asserted that the Kashmiri people's voice for freedom is a crucial reminder of the urgent need for international attention and action to resolve this long-standing conflict.

The JKLF (Y) leader's appeal comes ahead of the 2024 UN General Assembly session in September, where he hopes to see the Kashmir issue included on the agenda.

Related Topics

Assembly India United Nations Jammu Independence September Media

Recent Stories

Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

20 minutes ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

53 minutes ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

1 hour ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

4 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

16 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

16 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

16 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

17 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan