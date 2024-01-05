Kashmiris observe Right to Self Determination Day with renewed resolve to continue struggle with full vigor

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) The people of Jammu Kashmir, state on both sides of the line of control and rest of the world, on Friday commemorated the Right of Self Determination Day with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle, with full vigor for securing their legitimate right of self determination through implementation of the U.N resolutions passed this day 75 years ago in 1949.

This year too, the Day was observed when India abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution since August 05, 2019 sinister act by turning entire Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir valley into the world’s largest prison for the last over 04 years through confining freedom-monger innocent population in the bleeding valley of Kashmir into their houses and complete information blockade since the above bleak day of the history of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special gatherings were hosted by various social and political organizations in various parts of the liberated territory were the hallmark of the day. The special meetings highlighted the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people.

They vehemently condemned the repeated violation of the line of control by India through the frequent incidents of the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the LoC in AJK facing occupied Jammu and Kashmir state. They called upon the UNO and other international community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive designs of India in the region, which they warned, may turn into a conventional war in the region.

The speakers called upon the world body to fulfill its due responsibilities to ensure early holding of plebiscite in the disputed Jammu Kashmir state to pave the way for early grant of right of self determination to Kashmiris being waited for last 75 years.

The speakers reiterated the Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they would continue their struggle for the right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

They particularly highlighted the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further loss of time and which was being denied by India since last 75 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The Day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions.

Kashmiris observe this day every year to invite the attention of the world especially to remind United Nations Organization to immediately move for implementation of January 5, 1949 UN resolutions on Kashmir to ensure the early grant of Internationally-acknowledged right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir enabling them to decide about their destine through a free and fair plebiscite in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir without further loss of time.

New Delhi is denying the Jammu and Kashmir people of their legitimate right of self determination at the might over a million of her occupying troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since over last 76 years and most particularly through the unilateral August 5, 2019 nefarious act of scrapping the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state.

Addressing a rally in Mirpur, the speakers demanded immediate taking up of the Indian sinister and unilateral act of August 05, 2019 that had scrapped special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State, in the international court of justice to challenge the unlawful action exercised at gun point by the fascist Modi-led Indian government.

The Self Determination Day protest rally was staged in collaboration with district administration, civil society, lawyers, trade unions, teachers, students from Kachery to Chowk Shaheedan.

Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, Extra Assistant Commissioner Syed Kaleem Abbas, Tehsildar Mirpur Ch. Imran Yousaf, Joint Secretary District Bar Association Mirpur Faisal Usman, President Sabir Hussain Shah of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DFO Raja Imran Shafi and others led the rally.

Furious congregation comprising thousands of people chanted anti India slogans by demanding of UNO to implement its resolution of 5 January 1949 on free and fair plebiscite in Jammu Kashmir state. The speakers strongly condemned the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Reiterating full solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, the participants raised Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindaabad slogans. They were holding placards and banners bearin slogans of 'Give Kashmiris their birth Right to Self-Determination.

In Kotli district, a rally was held by trade union leaders, local journalists and lawyers, in collaboration with district administration Kotli.

Deputy Commissioner Kotli Ch Haq Nawaz and other representative leaders of the local civil society led the rally from DC Office kotli to Aabshar chowk Kotli.

Addressing the rally, the speakers including DC Ch. Haq Nawaz called upon the UNO to immediately move for holding free and fair plebiscite in Jammu Kashmir State under its resolutions to pave the way for grant of right to self-determination to Kashmiris without further delay.

In forward town of Samahni close to the LoC in Bhimber district, the a rally was held to mark the Day.

An identical mammoth rally to mark Self Determination Day was also held in Kotli district.