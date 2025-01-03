Kashmiris to observe 5th January as Right to Self-Determination day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Kashmiris across the Line of Control and around the world will observe Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday, renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom through the plebiscite, as acknowledged by the United

Nations (UN).

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on 5th January 1949 when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through the UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars, and conferences around the world, to remind the UN of its obligation to implement its relevant resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute and end the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian brutalities.

This year, the day is being observed while Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains under Indian military and police siege, commanded by the BJP-installed, highly communal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, has appealed to the international community, particularly the United Nations, to fulfill its obligations regarding the promised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, allowing the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.

The statement urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the 1949 resolution, recognizing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The statement also expressed serious concern over the current situation in occupied Kashmir, noting the ongoing state terrorism and violations of international laws since August 5, 2019.

Thousands of Kashmiris, including top leaders, have been arrested, while the rest of the population suffers from shortages in business, economy, water, electricity and healthcare.

The situation is described as the worst form of brutality and organized genocide by the Indian BJP government.

APHC urged the global community to intervene and halt the genocide of Kashmiri people being carried out by Indian forces, while pressing New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute by granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.