Kashmiris To Observe Indian Republic Day As Black Day
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Kashmiris dwelling on both sides of the line of control (LoC) including AJK, IIOJK and rest of the world, will observe the Indian Republic Day on January 26 as a black day to invite the attention of the international community towards the continued unlawful and forcible illegal Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.
According to Azad & Jammu Kashmir Spokesperson, The black day observance is a reminder to the international community of the brutalities and human right violations committed by the Indian occupying forces in the region.
This annual observance serves as a strong protest against India's ongoing forcible occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and its denial of the Kashmiri people's internationally recognised right to self-determination for the past 76 years.
This year's protest takes on added significance as it coincides with the two-year anniversary of India's revocation of Article 370 and Article 35-A, which stripped the disputed region of its special status.
Various social, political, and public organizations have planned protest rallies and processions in cities like Mirpur, where the local civil society will come together to express their strong opposition against Indian imperialism. The participants of the rallies will demand a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue during the protest demonstration.
The Kashmiri people will continue to raise their voices against the Indian forces who illegally occupied the J&K for over seven decades.
APP/ahr/378
