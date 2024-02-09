Kh Salman Rafique of PML-N wins PP-153 seat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Khawaja Salman Rafique of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency, PP-153, Lahore-IX, by securing 35,232 votes.

According to the unofficial result, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mian Awais Anjum, an independent candidate, who bagged 33,027 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 41.4 per cent.