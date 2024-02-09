Open Menu

Kh Salman Rafique Of PML-N Wins PP-153 Seat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Kh Salman Rafique of PML-N wins PP-153 seat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Khawaja Salman Rafique of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency, PP-153, Lahore-IX, by securing 35,232 votes.

According to the unofficial result, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mian Awais Anjum, an independent candidate, who bagged 33,027 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 41.4 per cent.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From PP-153 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

3 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

4 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

9 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

9 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

9 hours ago
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

9 hours ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

9 hours ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

9 hours ago
 U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

9 hours ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

9 hours ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan