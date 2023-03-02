UrduPoint.com

Khan Won't Find Place To Hide Anymore: Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would be arrested soon and now he would not be able to find a place to hide anymore.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always respected the courts and its leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had attended dozens of court hearings, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Imran had put political opponents in jails on false charges, but when he was found guilty in Toshakhana case, he started a "mantra of baseless allegations", adding, he will face a transparent probe for selling the expensive wristwatch.

He said Khan due to his involvement in the sale of the gifts would be presented in courts and made to answer the details.

"The government will pursue to establish the rule of law", he added.

He claimed Imran Khan was responsible to destroy the country for the sake of his personal ego.

The interior minister called him 'fitna' and said his fake narratives were being exposed one after another.

