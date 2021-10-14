- Home
Khawaja Maqbool Appointed As AJK AG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has appointed senior lawyer Khawaja Maqbool War advocate as advocate general (AG).
A notification in this effect was issued by the law department after approval of the AJK president.
