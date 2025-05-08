Indian Aggression Leaves Pakistan With Limited Options : Senator Irfan Siddiqui
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Parliamentary Party in the Senate and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Thursday said that there were now very limited options for Pakistan in the
wake of “blatant aggression" by India.
In a statement posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Siddiqui expressed outrage over the "cowardly
drone strikes" that resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of innocent civilians.
He questioned whether Pakistan had any choice left but to retaliate forcefully against what he described as India’s "blatant aggression."
"The time is drawing near to deliver a final lesson to the hypocrisy of raising white flags in surrender, only to resume attacks once a temporary pause is granted," Siddiqui stated.
