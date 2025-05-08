Open Menu

PBM Charts Preemptive Aid Plan Amid Heightened Indo-Pak Tensions

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) convened a key meeting at its head office in Islamabad on Thursday to strategize preemptive measures and ensure aid delivery readiness during potential crisis conditions arising from heightened tensions with India.

The meeting was chaired by PBM Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, alongside former PBM Managing Director and Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurrad Khan. Senior officials were also present to plan anticipatory measures in light of the potential crisis.

Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, while expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, communicated his passion for taking all the rehabilitative and supportive measures during the possible crisis.

He also emphasized to devise an inclusive plan for providing immediate relief preferably food, shelter and blood, in coordination with the relevant institutions.

Zamurrad Khan focused to comprehensively review preparedness and to formulate strategies to deal with any potential emergencies. He also admired the PBM’s pro-active role carrying out the various national social welfare missions.

