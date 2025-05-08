PBM Charts Preemptive Aid Plan Amid Heightened Indo-Pak Tensions
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) convened a key meeting at its head office in Islamabad on Thursday to strategize preemptive measures and ensure aid delivery readiness during potential crisis conditions arising from heightened tensions with India.
The meeting was chaired by PBM Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, alongside former PBM Managing Director and Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurrad Khan. Senior officials were also present to plan anticipatory measures in light of the potential crisis.
Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, while expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, communicated his passion for taking all the rehabilitative and supportive measures during the possible crisis.
He also emphasized to devise an inclusive plan for providing immediate relief preferably food, shelter and blood, in coordination with the relevant institutions.
Zamurrad Khan focused to comprehensively review preparedness and to formulate strategies to deal with any potential emergencies. He also admired the PBM’s pro-active role carrying out the various national social welfare missions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence conduct joint mock exercise6 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman warns of strong response to Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
SBBWUP staff, students protest against Indian attacks6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers6 minutes ago
-
PBM charts preemptive aid plan amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions6 minutes ago
-
IUB VC promises better facilities for students6 minutes ago
-
Punjab orders immediate closure of all educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
3 women arrested for Rs.12.5m theft case6 minutes ago
-
DIGP South assures justice after police assault on elderly citizen in Saddar6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur inspects examination centers6 minutes ago
-
Clubfoot Program Integration gains momentum in KP26 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression leaves Pakistan with limited options : Senator Irfan Siddiqui46 minutes ago